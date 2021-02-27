Entertainment of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: My News GH

People’s sexual orientation and preferences should be ‘personal’ – MzVee

Dancehall musician MzVee

Ghanaian songstress and award-winning artiste, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda better known by her stage name MzVee has said individual sexual orientation and preferences should depend on themselves.



“I feel like people’s lives are their lives and we were brought up in a society where we don’t accept people of some type of sexual preferences so I guess it depends on you. I don’t know I don’t want to say much about it.” She disclosed.



In an exclusive interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, MzVee, said issues about individual sexual orientation and preferences are sensitive just like politics.



“Hmm issues about individual sexual orientation and preferences is a very heavy topic. I honestly don’t want to say much about it because it’s like politics it’s such a sensitive topic.” She observed



Homosexuality is illegal in about 30 African countries. In Ghana, many advocates are pushing for its ban while others say it should be legalized including Sister Deborah Vanessa.



Ghanaian musician Sister Derby who has become an LGBTQ+ activist has recently thrown her support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender group (LGBT) calling for legalization in Ghana.