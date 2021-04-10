People put in too much energy talking about other people’s lives – Salma Mumin

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

The topsy-turvy relationship between Nigeria’s Superstar, Davido and his “baby mama” Chioma has taken centre stage in Nigeria and currently being discussed on some major media outlets.



During a show dubbed “Your View” sighted by sammykaymedia.com, on a Nigeria TV station, where the topic was ‘Controversy surrounding Davido and Chioma’s Relationship’, one of the female panellist who revealed that Chioma abandoned school to follow Davido chastised her for making that decision and added that the day she heard about it, she prayed to God not to give children who do not have sense.



This statement by the panellist on the show made Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin drop a comment at the comment section of the post made by Sammy Kay.



She wrote … ” Eiiii the Energy they put in talking about peoples lives these days is crazy.”



But in a quick response to her comment, renowned entertainment pundit and critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo opined that the panellists were just doing their job as analyst hence must exert passion and energy just like actresses and actors do when acting.



He, therefore, urged her to appreciate everybody’s role in the industry, be it; producers, directors, actresses, hosts, pundits and others.



