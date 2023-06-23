People like to define who a gospel artiste should be – Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Gifty Adorye, also known as Empress Gifty, has expressed her worry concerning how some Ghanaians have taken a keen interest in the lifestyle of some gospel musicians, which she sees as challenging.



According to the Gospel musician, society has developed the habit of defining who a gospel artiste should be, which she says is wrong.



In an interview with Nana Romeo, she stated that lately, a gospel artiste is told what to wear, what to eat, and the type of events he or she is allowed to attend.



“If you are a gospel artiste, they want to define you, and it is very wrong. Sometimes they want to tell you what to wear; they want to tell you places you can go, and I still don’t get it,” she stated.



As part of the conversation, she urged Ghanaians to embrace the new era in the music industry.



In her words, the act of people complaining when they see some gospel musicians perform on platforms of musicians who are into secular music should come to a stop.



Empress Gifty, a few years ago performed at Stonebwoy’s Ashaiman to the World concert. After the show, she was criticised by several Ghanaians for performing at such an event when she is a gospel musician.



She stated that there’s nothing wrong with it because, whether it's secular music or gospel music, they all believe in God and know what is right and wrong.



“Why is it that you see somebody ministering on Stonebwoy’s stage or Shatta’s stage, or Sarkodie, and you start to tag a gospel artiste? That is what I mean when I say that they should understand the system for us. The CD and cassette systems are no more. We are now in the era of pen drives and streaming. You listen to music on the internet, so the person gets revenue.



“So, they need to understand that we are humans and our feelings are working as well as our conscience. We know what is right and wrong, and the judgmental attitude toward gospel artistes is so weird. If they can limit it a little bit, they will see the best of us,” she explained.



