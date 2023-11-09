People are creating the impression that I hate Delay but that is not true - Ohemaa Woyeje

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Popular media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, has rebuffed claims that she is begrudging her fellow media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso also known as Delay, following her recent remarks.



According to her, she has no ill intention to tarnish the reputation of Delay to the general public but she is only speaking the truth about her former colleague.



The hostess of Angel FM's Mid-morning show indicated that she is not perturbed about the insults she has been receiving on social media from some individuals who are accusing her of hating Delay due to her rants at her.



Speaking in an interview with Kingdom FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Ohemaa Woyeje said that her remarks about Delay do not intend to begrudge her but rather speak the truth.



“Delay portrays herself in a certain way that she has public sympathy. People are so much in love with her that they are not ready to hear the truth. I am not here to beef, I don’t even have that time. This is the truth, it has nothing to do with I have something against her. People are just dramatizing but I am not worried over the insults. Have you heard someone had died because of insults before?"



When asked whether she intends to mar Delay's image she retorted, "Of course, I will not damage her reputation for anything but she needs to be told. She is a pretender so I had to also pretend. I know that Ghanaians don’t like the truth but I don’t care,” she noted.



Background



Ohemaa Woyeje descended heavily on Delay for asking questions about her husband’s life.



According to her, Delay’s motive for the interview she had with her two years ago was to question her about the rumors of her husband cheating and not to hype her as perceived by some Ghanaians.



The Angel FM presenter indicated that she intentionally affirmed the rumors about her husband cheating to signal Delay that she knew about her diabolic intentions for the interview.



"She [Delay] called me for the interview because of that question [rumors about her husband cheating]. Because when you are married you should know how to handle marital issues. The girl who was interviewing me is not married. She does not discuss her relationship issues on her show.



"No marriage is perfect, so I won't sit for you as an unmarried person to question me about my husband’s life. Have you discussed your boyfriend’s own? So that answer was to let her know she couldn't floor me. She didn’t interview me because of hype but she had a plan and I knew it,” she said in an interview with CTV on the Class Showbiz programme monitored by GhanaWeb.



The comment was met with mixed reactions as some individuals criticized her for not telling Delay during or after the interview but waited for two years to respond.



