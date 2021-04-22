Penny Yeboah featured in Gucci, Fendi, Balenciaga and Burberry campaign

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: ghonenews

While the Black Lives Matter movement is spurring swift change across the fashion industry, and the world as a whole, the demand for Black models in China is also on the rise because of a new wave of designer brands that see inclusivity as an integral part of their DNA, and a more open-minded social environment that champions Sino-African relations.



With this, the Growing Ghanaian runway model, Penny Yeboah is giving the black skin an eye-catching image on the Chinese fashion scene.



The young Ghanaian model who moved to Korea and later to China is updating her portfolio in the fashion world.



She got featured in an Ad campaign for Gucci, Fendi, Balenciaga and Burberry campaign with other international models for SAGA, one of the biggest international malls in Xian, China.



The model’s images have been displayed both in the shops of these brands and billboards–both electronic and printed around the mall.









Penny has worked with notable Ghanaian brands like RnR luxury, Soaesthetics, Sika designs and others, she is studying for her Master’s Degree in Business Administration in China, Xian after a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the Methodist University College in Ghana.



The model is also known as the Dark Horse was signed and managed by an international model scout, a Ghanaian modelling agency, DSG Models Management, owned by Mr Dionne Slash Gavin after winning the maiden edition of the ‘Face of Methodist University Ghana’.







The Xian-based International Ghanaian model, Penny Yeboah. also represented Ghana in Albania for “The Miss Globe” as the first Ghanaian and won the title “Miss Intercontinental Globe”.