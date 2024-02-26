Peetah Morgan of Morgan Heritage is dead

Entertainment of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Peter Anthony Morgan, the lead singer of Morgan Heritage, a Grammy Award-winning reggae band formed by the children of singer Denroy Morgan, has died.



He is said to have died on Sunday at the age of 46.



The family confirmed his demise through a statement on the band's social media, though the cause of death was not disclosed.



"It is out of sincere love that we share that our beloved husband, father, son, and brother and lead singer of Morgan Heritage Peter Anthony Morgan has ascended today," the group said in the statement issued on February 25, 2024.



"Our family thanks you in advance for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask your continued prayers as we go through this process. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of healing," the statement captioned 'Heritage for Life' added.



"Peetah," as he was known, co-founded Morgan Heritage with seven siblings in 1994, eventually evolving into a quintet.



The band gained recognition for their diverse influences and tight vocal harmonies.



In 2016, Morgan Heritage secured a Grammy Award in the Best Reggae Album category for their 2015 release, "Strictly Roots." Following their success, the band went on to receive another Grammy nomination in 2018 for their subsequent album, "Avrakedabra."



Before Peetah's demise, Morgan Heritage, in 2023, unveiled their album, "The Homeland". The album emphasized reggae's African roots and featured collaborative efforts with musicians from both Jamaica and Africa.





“Everything about my Babe makes me say HALLELUJAH”



R.I.P Peetah, Peter Morgan pic.twitter.com/sPYLtCIi9W — Spana & V.A.R Movement (@spana_Konki) February 26, 2024

BB