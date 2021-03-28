Peace FM's Abena Moet finally ties the knot with long time fiancée

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Despite media entertainment presenter, Abena Moet has finally tied the knot in a traditional marriage with her long time fiancée, Joel Essan Oduro.



The Bubbly on-air personality was clad in a beautiful Kente clothes and precious beads and was full of smiles and excitement as she exchanged vows with her lovely husband in the presence of both family members.



Just after their traditional marriage was held to finalize the customary marriage rites, Despite Media’s Abena Moet and her husband, Joel Essah Oduro followed up with the white wedding at the Pentecost International Worship Center, SSNIT Flat, Dansoman.



Abena Moet and her husband has since received loads of congratulation messages via social media.



Watch video below:



