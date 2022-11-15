'Paying bride price in a groom's house?' - Netizens react to Davido and Chioma's alleged marriage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Scores of netizens have reacted to viral reports that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma, have tied the knot.



According to reports that flooded the internet on Sunday, November 13, 2022, the couple held their traditional wedding in a private ceremony at Davido’s parent's residence in Lagos.



Sources say that the ceremony was attended by close friends and family of both the bride and groom with no cameras allowed at the venue.



This comes after a popular Nigerian blog, Gistlover reported that Chioma’s bride price had been paid in full.



It also reported that their court wedding is scheduled for next week.



But in a number of social media reactions gathered beneath the blog's post, some individuals have wondered why Chioma's bride price wasn't paid in her father's house.



To them, Igbo customs inhibit a man to marry a woman in his family house.





Background



It was reported that following the death of Davido and Chioma's son, the latter lamented bitterly to the former that the only thing that binds them together is no more.



Per reports, Davido sped up arrangements for their traditional marriage, which was held at the musician's residence where they had been confined since they lost their son.



Read the reactions below:





dem pay bride price for groom house?

ah!!!..... people make una try get money for dis life ooo — Benjamin-Cater (@cater_ben) November 13, 2022

Bride price for groom house? I don't understand ???? — kels (@kayceee_u) November 13, 2022

That thing no deh possible ND ih no deh possible for Igbo culture

But if IH happen na calamity Sha

But me I no believe that story sha — Augustine (@UstineofAnambra) November 13, 2022

The news no clear, you can’t pay bride price in grooms house. Never an igbo culture ???????? — Stephen Peter Obi ???????????????????????? (@stephen_ogugua) November 13, 2022