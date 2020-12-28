Entertainment of Monday, 28 December 2020

Pay us back the millions we pumped into promotion - Angry Kobi Rana to Ghana Tourism Authority

Ghanaian film director and writer, Kobi Rana has made a passionate appeal to the Ghana Tourism Authority after the Freedom and Justice Movie was reportedly banned.



Following a clarification by the Ghana Tourism Authority that the movie was not banned, Kobi was resolute in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net that the GTA lied with such a statement.



He cried foul over an attempt by the Authority to intimidate them.



Kobi Rana stated that since the Ghana Tourism Authority does not have any right to ban anybody’s creative art, they mapped up a strategy to intimidate the venues announced for the premiere of the movie.



Since other events were held at the same venue, he doesn’t see the need for GTA to hide behind the spread of COVID-19 to prevent the premiere of the movie.



Talking about the huge investment used for promotion, he called on the GTA to pay back the millions to them.



Kobi Rana wrote: “These are movie shows that happened same time our movie show was stopped. And don’t repeat that lie that you didn’t ban our movie. You know you have NO LEGAL RIGHT TO BAN ANYBODY’S CREATIVE ARTS. That’s why you went to intimidate our venues.



Firstly, COVID-19 has NOTHING to do with this. You want to destroy our other venues so we will be FORCED to show our BIG MOVIE at your cinema at the mall. You are a part owner of that cinema so YOU GAVE ORDERS to stop our movie. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED. Our millions lost in promotion, set up and venues IN 10 REGIONS OF GHANA must be paid back to us. PLUS DAMAGE COMPENSATION.



One of the premieres in the photos is from Takoradi. IN KUMASI, YOU GAVE ORDERS TO THEM TO STOP OUR MOVIE SHOW at KNUST CCB AUDITORIUM. Same auditorium that held a beauty pageant and Ashanti music awards few days before our movie show. So who is that believing that COVID-19 lie? His Excellency @nakufoaddo we deserve justice. If this is the creative arts Your Excellency promised to support. Thousands have been affected by this cruelty of one man in @ghanatourismauthority. If any Authority called to sit us down PEACEFULLY to explain to us that the movie is not appropriate for post election tension, we would have SIMPLY postponed. We stand for PEACE. But destroying our survival so cruelly, we demand JUSTICE. #Freedomandjusticemovie.”

