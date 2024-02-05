Pay Gospel artistes for their performances - Obaapa Christy

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Ghanaian gospel singer, Obaapa Christy has said that she fully supports gospel artistes who charge for their services, just like secular artistes do.



According to her, gospel artistes also have bills and expenses to pay, and they cannot rely on "God Bless You" to cover their costs of production and events.



She made these remarks in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, where she also talked about her new single, Ebesesa, which means "it will change" in Akan.



“We pay bills and other expenses so yes, so we need to get paid for our services be it at a church or wherever. Studio fees, backup singers among others do not come free. We pay for them so how can we continue to fulfil our obligations if we offer our services for free?” she asked.



Obaapa Christy, who celebrated her 20th anniversary in the gospel music industry with a concert last year, has many hit songs to her name, such as The Glory, W’agye Me, Bo Abrabo Papa, Hyebre Sesafo, Destiny Changer and Mesu afre Awurade.



She also won three awards at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), namely Best Female Vocal Performance, Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Collaboration of the Year.



