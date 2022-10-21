Paula Broni speaks on Abiana's viral video

Entertainment of Friday, 21 October 2022

Award-winning female vocalist, Abiana, made headlines in entertainment circles and topped social media trends with a viral video that captured the Mentor judge disqualifying a male singer.



Many have termed her approach as harsh, with others taking to social media to call her out.



Entertainment journalist, Paula Amma Broni, has commented on the issue with the claim that Abiana could have handled the situation much better instead of killing the young singer's vibe at the auditions.



Speaking on E-Forum with host Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV, she said: "I was surprised when I came across Abiana's video. I watched her interview on Untied Showbiz and she gave her experience with Mark Okraku-Mantey...I want to give her the benefit of the doubt. Just maybe she had some bad performances. The guy didn't even cough out the first line of the song, 'Mon Bebe'. She would have handled it way better but then I don't blame her."



Paula Broni also shared her experience with Miss Malaika judge, Berla Mundi, when she auditioned for the beauty pageant back in 2017.



According to her, she was turned down due to the overwhelming number of Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) students who auditioned that year.



"I have suffered the same. Some years ago, I went for Miss Malaika auditions and I went to see Berla Mundi as a judge. I went there with like six girls, introduced myself and said I was from GIJ. She just said she's had a lot of GIJ people pass through and so that was it. That was how I was disqualified. Simple and short...now, I let go of that situation. When they are put in that position as a judge, sometimes they are stressed, they have seen many people perform the same song... It is a whole different ball game," she explained.









