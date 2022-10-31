Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022

Paula Amma Broni wins Television Personality of the Year award



Entertainment journalist, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, better known as Paula Amma Broni won the Female Television Personality of the Year award at the 2022 Eminent Awards.



Paula Broni, the host of Moans & Cuddles and Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV, is best known for her command over the Twi language and ability to hold engaging interviews.



The Eminent TV Personality is a graduate of the Ghana Institute Of Journalism with over 5 years of experience in journalism.



Paula dedicated her award to her family as well as viewers who have been supporting her brand.



The awards which came off at the Snap Cinemas on October 30, 2022, witnessed Gifty Anti, Victoria Michael, Awo Pampim Ako Tettebea II, Mother Diana of Tele Nurse fame, Alfred Ocansey, Empress Gifty, and a host of others being presented with honorary awards for their roles in the various sectors.





