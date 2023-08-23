Paul Okoye speaks on dumping girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma for ex-wife

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has reacted to allegations of him reconciling with his ex-wife, Anita, and dumping his girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma.



This comes after the singer and Anita were spotted together at his Afronation music concert rehearsal, sharing beautiful moments together.



Videos of their hangout have gone viral and one could tell that the singer, his ex-wife, and their kids were on vacation ahead of his concert.



Netizens later flooded the comment section of Ivy Ifeoma on Instagram to mock her that Rudeboy had dumped her and had gone back for his wife.



Shortly after the comments ridiculing Ivy, Rudeboy commented under her post, "A babe".



Replying, Ivy Ifeoma called Rudeboy "Baby Boy".



