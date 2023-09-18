Patrons were ‘Caught In The Middle’ laughing at Mc Okokobioko's comedy special

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

In a bid to calm stress among Ghanaians, the National Theater of Ghana came alive with electrifying comedy acts by some seasoned comedians in Ghana yesterday.



Christened "Caught in the Middle", Okokobioko comedy special thrilled over a thousand patrons who thronged the National Theater.



It was a night of a wee-feeling as performing acts from the hilarious comedians cracked the ribs of the audience.



The comedy, which interspersed the weekend vibe of the audiences began with a comic stage drama.



The comic drama which caught audiences laughing uncontrollably at the "caught in the middle".



Spiced with didactics in the comic drama, was a thematic apperception which shed light on the virtue of cherishing a formidable relationship and living within one's means.



Favourite hilarious comedians who performed at the "caught in the middle" comedy show by BAH MAS production include; OB Amponsah, Pararan, Clemento Suarez, Shegelabobor, Khemikal, Teekay, and Putogo.



Okokobioko who was the comedy hero of the night climaxed the show with an hour-long performance of back-to-back comedy.



He promised the audience to expect more comedies from him and thanked all his fans for the support shown.







