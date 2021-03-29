Patriotism is key to fixing Ghana – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Class FM

Reggae artiste and radio personality Blakk Rasta has identified patriotism as one of the key elements needed to fix the problems of the country.



According to Blakk Rasta although Ghana has a lot of challenges, being patriotic will change mindsets needed for the rapid transformation of the country.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show (CMS) on Clsss91.3FM on Monday, March 29, 2021, the award-winning artiste cum radio presenter stated: “To fix Ghana we need patriotism.



“With patriotism, we’ll have a change of attitude and when the attitude changes, leadership will change and all our problems will be solved.



In fact, it’s a problem of patriotism and when you have the patriotism issue solved attitudinal issues will come in differently and be in place and our problems will be solved…



“I had a friend working at the La Hospital. Last month, I decided to pass by and surprise him with a visit and when I got there I realised the whole place was empty, razed to the ground and I saw some drawings on the wall and I asked ‘where is the hospital or am I in the wrong lane?’ They said the president has razed it down to build a new hospital. And I said ‘how long'? and they said ‘over one year.’



“We are crying that we need hospitals, the president said he is building 88 hospitals and they cannot find land from some district, from some chiefs to build hospitals but they have been able to conjure land to build a cathedral. So you see that we have a misplaced priority government.



“We have leaders who are not thinking and it is so sad.



“If you listen to President Kufuor when they were talking about these gay issues…he limited it to one thing – poverty. When a man is poor he is ready to accept everything and once you accept everything it means you will fall for everything because you stand for nothing.



“President Rawlings a few months before he died also said the Ghanaian problem is a problem of patriotism.



“I want to put these two together when you have patriotic citizens they will not do Agyapa, when you have patriotic minds they will not do PDS, if you have patriotic minds they will not build cathedral when school children are wading in dams and rivers to arrive at a certain school with no roofing, if you have patriotic minds, my brother, you’ll not be sitting down and be surrounded by corruption. If we have patriotic minds we will all be upright because our attitudes will change naturally.”