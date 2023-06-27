Patrick Chordson Moore cautions creatives against copyright infringement

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

renowned Ghanaian Music Producer, Pianist and artiste, Patrick Chordson Moore is warning creatives in the country to be wary of punitive actions for breaching copyright issues in music production.



For starters, Copyright Act is the legal framework that protects the use of an individual's work once the concept has been physically expressed.



Copyright exists to protect intellectual property that includes original works of authorship of literary, dramatic, musical and artistic works such as poetry, paintings, novels, movies, songs, computer software and architecture.



Ghana's most recent copyright law is Act 690 issued by the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana. It was enacted on 17 May 2005 and replaced Parliament's Act No. 110, the country's previous Copyright law from 1985.



In the wake of vibrant transfer and circulation of information through myriad social media outlets, it is easy to be exposed to content of people from the most remote areas to urban areas.



In much the same way, sampling of contents from the remotest of places to one’s own benefit is just as easy to be exposed.



It would be recalled that Ghanaian singer, Kirani Ayat in 2022, accused Ghana’s Tourism Ministry of using some visuals from his Guda video in its “Visit Ghana” campaign without his knowledge.



The issue, which later on was resolved between the two parties, caused an uproar among top creatives in the country who urged Kirani to sue government for copyright infringement.



Another ongoing case of infringement is Obrafour suit against Canadian rapper Drake over a claim of copyright infringement thus seeking $10m in compensation.



The producer, who wished to educate actors within the creative space said that he has seen a growing trend of copyright infringement in the Ghanaian music industry.



"People are just taking other people's work and using it without permission. They think they can get away with it, but they're wrong," he said in an interaction with this reporter.



Mr Chordson Moore said that copyright infringement can have serious consequences.



"If you're caught infringing on someone's copyright, you could be sued. You could also be ordered to pay damages, and your music could be taken down from streaming platforms," he warned.



The popular producer said that he is concerned about the impact that copyright infringement is having on the Ghanaian music industry.



"It's unfair to the original artists. It's also unfair to the creatives who are trying to make a living in the industry," he lamented.



Mr Patrick Chordson Moore urged creatives to be aware of the copyright laws and to obtain permission before using other people's work.



"It's not worth the risk. Just be careful, and you'll be fine," he said.



His warning comes at a time when the Ghanaian music industry is growing rapidly.



In recent years, Ghanaian music has become increasingly popular on the global stage, with artists such as Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Black Sheriff and Stonebwoy achieving international success.



However, the growth of the Ghanaian music industry has also been accompanied by a rise in copyright infringement.



Year after year, the Ghana Music Rights Organization GHAMRO records countless complaints of copyright infringements within the industry.



GHAMRO was formed in December 2011. Before 2011, it existed as the Copyright Society of Ghana (COSGA) which was formed in 1986 and a general body creative products.



After about three decades, the music arm of COSGA was handed over to GHAMRO, which instituted an interim board to administer its duties. Today the body is headed by Ghanaian music legend Rex Omar.



GHAMRO has warned creatives in Ghana that they should be aware of the copyright laws and that they should obtain permission before using other people's work or face legal action.