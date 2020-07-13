Music of Monday, 13 July 2020

Patoranking endorses Kofi Jamar’s ‘Mi Dey Up Remix’ featuring Stonebwoy

Multiple award-winning Nigerian musician Patoranking took to his Facebook early hours of Monday, July 13 to throw his weight behind the new single from emerging Ghanaian artiste Kofi Jamar.



The song dubbed “Mi Dey Up remix” featuring Dancehall heavyweight Stonebwoy, was released on Friday 10th July 2020 and it is an inspirational song to motivate the youth to stay woke amidst all struggles and life hustles.



This is what Patoranking has to say; "Kofi Jamar & Stonebwoy. My favorite tune at the moment. Go check it out guys."



Patoranking, who has worked with some top Ghanaian artistes as well as some of the big names in Africa and the world at large last released a project as far back February 14, 2020. Should we expect a new Patoranking project soon and possibly a Patoranking and Kofi Jamar record in the future?



Kofi Jamar, a nominee at the forthcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Award 2020 in the Unsung Category has since March 2020 released a single with Iceprince & Khaligraph Jones, a 6-track EP titled “The Truth EP” and this new one “Mi Dey Up Remix” featuring Stonebwoy, with nine (9) music videos to his credit since emerging on the scene in January 2019.





