#PatientLivesMatter gets result: ‘Abandoned’ woman finds love

Madam Katherine Ossom

A 53- year- old victim of medical negligence, Katherine Ossom, who was divorced due to her condition, is set to remarry.



She disclosed in an interview with Captain Smart, host of the ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show on Angel FM that the marriage ceremony has been scheduled to take place on September 26, 2020.



Katherine’s husband divorced her saying her stomach was bloated, a condition she got as a result of medical negligence of some health officials.



It will be recalled that, Katherine Ossom narrated on the ‘Asem Yi de ka’ segment of Angel FM’s ‘Anopa Bofo’ morning show, the pains she went through undergoing three caesarean sections to correct an error from a previous surgery at the Roman Catholic Hospital in Agormanya in the Eastern Region.



The medical error, she said, subsequently led to her husband divorcing her because of her bloated stomach.



Speaking on the show on Thursday, Mr. Benet Abagah, husband-to-be of Madam Katherine Ossom, explained that he likes Katherine Ossom “just the way she is”.



“My wife together with my children abandoned me in 2012 when I became jobless in 2011”, he also recounted his previous ordeal.



But when I heard Madam Katherine’s narration on the Accra-based Angel FM, I decided to approach her, Mr. Abagah added.



#PatientLivesMatter



Angel FM, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network, in a quest to end medical negligence by health professionals launched the #Patientlivesmatter campaign on June 29, 2020.



The campaign attracted victims like celebrated broadcaster, Nana Yaa Brefo and a host of other people, including Madam Katherine Ossom, to share their experiences to encourage others and raise awareness of medical negligence.



Mustapha Muhammed and Dr. Emmanuel Kuto, Director of the Ghana Institute of Languages, also shared their wives’ experiences.



Weeks after the launch, feedback from the victims shows that the campaign has yielded good results.





