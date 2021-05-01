Patience Nyarko shares painful experience growing up

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has revealed that she slept in a kiosk for some time upon arrival to the capital city for the first time.



Recounting her painful experience, she revealed that at the young age of 18, she moved to Accra with her Aunty in search of greener pastures. Upon arrival, they took shelter in a small salon for a considerable period of time.



“We were about eight people occupying that tiny salon. During festive seasons, the salon was busy. We had to stay up until all customers had left. We sometimes slept around 1 am and had to leave the salon very early. The worst part of it was that the roof leaked hence we got soaked anytime it rained.”



The ‘Obi nyane me’ singer recollected an instance where she had been sacked from the church she slept in at night and had to sleep in parks overnight. According to her, "the associate Pastor kept making advances at me which I ignored. He got frustrated and fabricated a lie about me. I was humiliated in front of the elders for being disrespectful and was given a week notice to vacate the church premises. I cried that day. I ended up sleeping in parks till I found better accommodation.”



She however stated that her strong Christian background and her strong personality kept her from compromising her faith in God.



"I know I have been through many difficulties in life. But what kept me going was because of my strong personality. Moreover, I knew God and I kept every promise of his to me in my heart. Had it not been for that, I would have killed myself.”