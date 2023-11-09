Patience Nyarko regrets ignoring father's advice

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has disclosed that her decision not to heed his father’s advice to learn sewing pains her a lot.



After completing Junior High School (JHS), Patience Nyarko's father advised her to learn sewing. Despite his counsel, she chose a different path in life, a decision that now brings her regret.



The gospel musician expressed deep regret for not heeding her father’s advice to learn sewing, acknowledging that acquiring such a skill could have been instrumental in generating extra income for self-management throughout her life.



Speaking in an interview with Adom TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, however, Patience Nyarko noted that she has lost interest in sewing and has no plans to learn it at this stage in her life.



“One thing I regret in my entire life is not listening to my father's advice to learn sewing," she said. "In those days people underrated sewing so it was not attractive. How I could have been sewing my dress with my style but, unfortunately, I didn't."



She continued: "Right now, I have lost interest in earning it. It pains me that I did not learn how to sew because it would have helped me to manage myself in this time of economic crisis.”



Patience Nyarko further disclosed that her education ended at JHS. She, however, did not specify the reasons for its discontinuation.



She said that her ambition was to become a lawyer if she had been able to further her education to the tertiary level.



“I ended my education at Junior High School (JHS). At that time I wanted to be a lawyer but currently, I don’t have an interest in school anymore.”



Patience Nyarko’s exploits in the music industry have made her a recognized gospel artiste in Ghana.



