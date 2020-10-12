Entertainment of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: thepublisheronline.com

Patience Nyarko 'mad' over NPP’s betrayal

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko

Gospel Music Sensation, Patience Nyarko has expressed her disappointments in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for using her song at its delegate congress held in Koforidua two years ago and refusing to do the needful even after she says her management has done all the necessary procedure in approaching the party over the matter.



Speaking about it on the ‘Best Entertainment Show‘ hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM on Monday morning, Patience Nyarko said the party’s refusal to do the right thing after declaring her ‘Obi Nyanime’ song as the official campaign song without her approval has been the biggest shock of her life.



This she says has caused her to lose the highest respect she once had for the party adding that she has been patient enough for two years and can’t tolerate the indiscipline nature again hence the needful must be done.



“NPP people owe me already, so if you still relate this my new single to them, I won’t like it. They used my hit song in 2018 as their official song at their rally in Koforidua without contacting me. Up till now, I’ve done all I can but it has been of no better outcome. I have followed up to John Boadu for long but nothing has been done about it. I have written letters upon letters but no one is minding me."



“So I won’t say this new song is a political song, it’s for God’s children, anyone who feels to relate to it can. You can’t declare someone’s song as an official song of a programme without contacting the person. That’s wrong. I have had enough patient but we can’t continue doing the wrong thing. It really feels good for ‘big men’ in the party to feel pleased in using your song for such a programme but the right thing must be done,” she said.



Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrate Safo on the same show apologized on the party’s behalf for the mistake, adding that, the issue would be solved in the coming days.



“It’s good you’ve had enough patient concerning this matter, it would be solve for you soon. I would channel it to the appropriate quarters for you, it would be communicated to party heads for the needful to be done so don’t worry” he assured.



Watch full interview below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.