Patapaa’s girlfriend causes stir by sharing photo with another man

Just three days after wishing musician Patapaa a Happy Boyfriends Day, Liha Miller, girlfriend of the Ghanaian hiplife act is causing a stir as she has flooded her Instagram page with numerous photos of another guy.
Despite having clarified in some of her posts that the “new” guy is actually her friend, some of her followers and loyal fans of Patapaa are questioning the status of Patapaa and Liha with a new man in the picture.
“Hmmmmm is pa to pa soja happy?” was the question Peterson_igp posed under one of the posts Liha shared with her friend.
Another user, Angeedzikunu warned of insecurity by saying “You r (are) going to make patapeezy jealous o. stop iiit.”
However, in one of her latest posts, Liha has shared a video of Patapaa dancing with his Pa to Pa soldiers and referred to the one corner hitmaker as her baby, quelling any hint of a possible breakup.
Happy Birthday To One Of The Most Talented & Hard Working Boy I Know. @officialsoft_ Thank You For Being Such An Amazing Friend To Me. Thank You For Always Having My Back, Giving Me A Shoulder To Cry On, Pushing Me Every Single Day So That I Can Become The Best Vision Of Myself. Thank You For Always Being There For Me, Listening To Me, Advising Me And Never Judging Me For My Decisions And Mistakes. On This Your Special Day, I Wish You Nothing But The Best And I Pray That God Will Continue To Shower You With Blessings, Because You Deserve It. You Are Such A Good & Pure Soul ???? Cheers???? To Many Many More Years Of A Good & Healthy Friendship To Come?????????????
