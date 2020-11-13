Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: GNA

Patapaa rallies for peace with concert

Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty

Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty is set to organize a Peace Concert come December 5, 2020.



According to the "One Corner" hitmaker, musicians have a crucial role in advocating for peace and had taken the necessary step to campaign for peaceful polls come December 7.



"Let’s love one another and not fight. No matter our political differences we are all Ghanaians and must unite to achieve one goal for mother Ghana. I am for peace and for that matter I urge all Pa2pa Sojas to cast their vote in peace and avoid chaos," he told GNA Entertainment.



The concert dubbed "Swim for Peace" would take place at the Top View Hotel, Gomoa Biseadze with artistes including Sunsum, Buda, Vyper, Twicy, among others ready to thrill fans with some good music.



Patapaa is expected to release another single titled "Shisha" featuring Buda, Phel, and Taboo on November 20, a song produced by KP Beatz.

