Entertainment of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Patapaa marries German girlfriend in a traditional marriage ceremony

play videoPatapaa married his German girlfriend, Liha Millar on Saturday in a traditional ceremony

For several months, Patapaa and his German girlfriend, Liha Miller had his fans eagerly waiting for the day they will finally commit to each other as husband and wife.



That day has finally come as the two have tied the knot in what looks like a simple but beautiful traditional marriage ceremony.



The lovebirds on Thursday announced via social media that they will be getting married today, Saturday, January 2, 2020.



With the day finally here and hours already spent, GhanaWeb has sighted videos and photos from the event.



The ceremony is said to have taken place in the hometown of the one corner hitmaker, Agona Swedru in the Central Region.



See pictures and videos from the ceremony below:









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.