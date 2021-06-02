Patapaa confirms wife’s pregnancy, reveals name of child

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste Patapaa has said his wife Liha Miller is expecting their first child.



He made this confirmation in an interview on Accra-based TV3, revealing that they are expecting a baby boy.



The couple said that they had agreed Patapaa would name their kid if it is a boy and should it be a girl, Liha Miller will name her.



According to Patapaa, if his German wife puts to birth successfully, he will be naming the child Spinini. He never disclosed the meaning of the name.



The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, born Justice Amoah’s comment, comes after Ghanaians were left to speculate if the couple were expecting.



Fast forward, Liha was spotted in one of her videos flaunting her baby bump as she dances with joy and excitement upon expecting her first child with the love of her life.



Fans and followers of Patapaa were unsure if the couple were expecting or not.



In February 2020, the couple met on Patapaa’s European tour and have been dating since.



The singer and his German-born girlfriend got married on Saturday, January 2.



The two tied the knot in a traditional wedding at Swedru in the Central Region.