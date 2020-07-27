Entertainment of Monday, 27 July 2020

Patapaa boycotts interview because of Ablekuma Nana Lace

Ablekuma Nana Lace and Patapaa

Patapaa has accused producers of a radio show of disrespecting him by pairing him to appear on an interview with an 'underground artiste'.



The said 'underground artiste' here according to Patapaa is Ablekuma Nana Lace, a fast-rising internet sensation known for his rhyming skills.



The two were scheduled to appear on Adom FM until Patapaa boycotted it saying 'it will lower my brand'.



In a report by adomonline, the Agona Swedru based musician insisted that he has risen above the level of the likes of Ablekuma Nana Lace.



He opted out of the interview after he received the official artwork for the show which had himself and Ablekuma Nana Lace.



"I’m not coming for a battle so why add this boy, I want my own show. I can’t post this on any of my social media platforms. You can’t do this to Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale, my team is angry and I’m not coming,” the website quoted him to have said.

