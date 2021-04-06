Pastor’s estranged wife locks up church to stop ex-husband from remarrying

Tabloid News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

A woman believed to be the ex-wife of a pastor has gone berserk after finding out that her ex-husband was about to get married to another woman said to be the girlfriend of the organist of the same church.



According to a MyNewsgh report, the incident which shocked congregants of the church happened on Easter Sunday but they failed to specify which part of the country this took place or the name of the church.



In a video that has since gone viral, the lady in question who is seen ranting alleges that she has been betrayed by the ex-husband after spending all her money on the man.



She is heard saying that her former husband after all she has done for him has taken her father to court over a parcel of land she willingly gave out to him to start a Church.



The lady vowed to deal with the Pastor who she claims has been ungrateful to her and therefore questioned whether he has truly been called by God as he proclaims.



"I took care of you, I bought your clothes for you, you married me with only two pairs of trousers and didn’t even have a house to live in. Today, you know how to take women out and shop at boutiques for them! Ungrateful man! God will punish you.”



Information gathered by MyNewsGh.com indicates that the Pastor is now married to the girlfriend of his organist in Church.



He is said to have divorced his wife for the second lady because after thirteen years of marriage, they have not been able to have a child and the Pastor been worried about the development moved in for another lady so he can have children of his own.



