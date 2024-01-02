Pastor Kofy strikes gold again with uplifting Ga gospel melodies, 'Wɔ Mba'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian gospel artist and songwriter, Francis Kofi Dedzi, widely known as Pastor Kofy, has once again captivated audiences with his latest gospel jam titled 'Wɔ Mba.'



'Wɔ Mba,' a fast-tempo praise song characterized by its beautiful rhythm and impressive treble and bass tunes, is already being hailed for its inspirational

message.



“We have decided to honour the GAs. We sing more Twi, Ewe and others so I wanted to honour them into the New Year.”



“Wɔ Mba is solely in the ‘Ga’ language and I am launching it now ahead of my main event in October 2024. It’s a compilation of existing songs but I composed two of them myself. I named it Wɔ Mba, meaning ‘We are Coming in the Ga language.”



Talking about ‘I worked with Ghanaians all over the world in terms of production. It's about 12 minutes of non-stop jam’ he said in a radio interview at Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso show.



Fans and music enthusiasts are already predicting that the song will make a significant impact both locally and internationally within the music sphere.



Pastor Kofy, a seasoned and spirit-filled gospel artist, has a remarkable track record of delivering soul-stirring performances that leave audiences in awe.

His portfolio boasts hit songs such as "Me Nsa Aka," "Ogyacious," "Malibongwe," and reggae-infused tunes like "I’ve Got You Jesus" and "Psalms 23," among others.



Pastor Kofy has consistently emphasized the truthfulness of God and the importance of gratitude in every living soul's journey on earth throughout his career as a gospel artist.



Pastor Kofy made his mark with the launch of his first album, "Me Nsa Aka," in 2007.



He also had the honour of representing Ghana in South Africa as the sole gospel artist from the country after he emerged winner of TV3’s Mentor.



The accolades have continued to pour in for Pastor Kofy, who secured the Song of the Year and Energetic Artiste awards at the 2018 Ghana Gospel Music Awards.



Holding a degree in music from the Methodist University Ghana, he has become a trailblazer in the gospel music scene, organizing and directing events such as 'Hour of Worship,' 'Peaceup Africa,' 'Ogyacious Praiz,' and 'Royal Xperience.'



Some of his notable collaborations include 'Yehowa' with award-winning South African gospel artist Ayanda Ntanzi, 'Worthy to be Praised' featuring Dzimusic, Mogmusic, Jacky Larbi, and 'I am Ready' featuring Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah in 2021, 'Nyame Akyede3' featuring Elder Dr. Mireku in 2022, and 'Peaceup' featuring Shasha Marley.



Pastor Kofy has graced major events such as Adom Praiz, Happy FM Mass Wedding, MTN platforms, year-end events for banks, Charterhouse events including the VGMA, and many others with his powerful ministry.



Born Francis Blewusi Kofi Dedzi on October 2, 1981, in Akatsi Tatorme, Pastor Kofy's journey in music began at the age of 5.



In addition to being a music teacher at the International Community Complex (ICC) in Ghana, Pastor Kofy has also served as the music director for reality shows 'The Pulpit' and 'The Celebration' for four seasons each.



He is not only an award-winning artist but also an event host, consultant to church choirs, and a devoted family man.



As fans eagerly await the impact of 'Wɔ Mba' on the gospel music scene, Pastor Kofy remains a versatile, revivalist, and anointed figure in the industry, continuing to inspire and uplift through his musical ministry.



Nonetheless, Pastor Kofy's single 'Higher' resonated in Europe, with performances in stadiums in Swaziland, Belgium, Amsterdam, and Germany, showcasing the artiste's global influence and reach.