Entertainment of Sunday, 20 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Pastor Joe Beecham speaks on political ambition

Pastor Joe Beecham

Renowned gospel musician, Pastor Joe Beecham, has said that he is already a politician but describes himself as a gospel politician.



Asked on Joy FM’s ‘Joy Time In His Presence’ if he will go into active politics if he feels the need to, Pastor Beecham stressed he doesn’t have a political ambition.



However, he believes if the desire comes from God, he is sure that his people won’t disappoint him.



“I don’t have a political ambition but I am a gospel politician and blessing lives with what God has given me.



“One day if the desire comes strongly from God, I am sure that the voters will vote for me for them to have a very calm and cool Member of Parliament (MP) who will not give you troubles,” he said.



He added jokingly: “I am sure that if I become an MP, the people will do things for me rather than me doing things for them.”

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.