‘Pass Anti-LGBTQ bill and I will expose all the gay politicians’ – Popular transgender vows

Popular Ghanaian transgender, Angel Maxine, has threatened to expose the tall list of politicians who according to her, are actively involved in LGBTQ.



Her statement is in response to Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s latest assurance that the ‘Anti-gay bill’ will be passed before the house goes on recess for the Christmas holidays.



Mr. Alban Bagbin, during his address in parliament on December 7, established that he is poised to pass the bill, which is currently not opposed by any of the MPs.



This latest development has once again triggered the LGBTQ community in Ghana, who have also vowed to employ any means necessary to fight back.



Maxine, an outspoken Ghanaian transgender, took to social media with a pile of documents, which according to her contain chats and incriminating information about some politicians who are practicing LGBTQ.



A livid Maxine took to social media with threats to expose such politicians and their family members who are secretly homosexuals.



“Pass the bill and I will show you your MPs who are LGBTQ persons. You think I have not seen gay politicians? All the MPs who have been texting people to get them boys to sleep with. All of the politicians who have been begging pimps to hook them up with boys. All your chats and conversations are here (points to a pile of documents). Pass the bill and I will expose your family members and children who are gay. All those queer celebrities, also cannot speak for themselves,” she fumed.



She directed another set of attacks on the likes of Sam Geroge and other minority MPs, the Speaker of Parliament Alan Bagbin, and others.



“Sam George or whatever you call yourself, who do you think you are? Who the hell do you think you are? What are your achievements? What jobs have you created in Ghana? Even Prampram, you cannot fix it. How many jobs have you created in Prampram? You are being influenced by people to pass a bill that will affect you.



"Foh Amoaning, Alan Bagbin, Dela Sowah, Emamuel Bedzrah, Rockson Defeamekpor, Rita Adoley Sowah, Ntim Fordjour, Alhassan Suhuyini, Ellen Tosu, Ghanaians are disappointed in all these people. All these names I have mentioned, have brought nothing to their various constituencies. As for Alan Bagin, he is an old fool,” she retorted.



Maxine also chided the LGBTQ society in Ghana for what she described as their lukewarm attitude towards resisting the Anti-gay bill and protecting their members.



“LGBTQ society in Ghana is always writing proposals. Proposals for what? This is the time to come out and fight. Don’t sit behind phones and tweet and text. This is why you receive funds from the donors. Come out and fight the community,” she added



Meanwhile, Sam George has threatened to name and shame the 'Majority' MPs who have allegedly been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country.



