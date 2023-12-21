Party On The Field establishedin Ghana

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Introducing, Party on the Field, the biggest Amapiano and Afro-beats festival designed to amplify African sound and culture across the globe.



This all-inclusive vacation and holiday event will offer a lineup of talented creatives with world-class programming of live performances and DJ sets from influential Amapiano and Afro-beats heavyweights.



The organizers of Party on the field aim to create a scintillating experience that cuts across music, food, art, and culture, promoting tourism and encouraging investments within the sub-region.



The well-attended Party attracted members of the Diplomatic Corp, ambassadors, children of the elites, wealthy families, children of presidents from the continent, top CEOs, rich Diasporians and industrialists.



Party on the Field has sub-events, like Day Out Party, Francophone Night, Beach Front and Dunkfest.



The “Year of Return, Ghana 2019” a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey invited the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia, proved to be a game-changer with many diasporans journeying back home to get involved, and see the opportunity that exists in Ghana.



However, the limited movement of Africans within the African continent has limited knowledge of opportunities that are being wasted due to this lack of interaction. Party on the field, therefore seeks to also promote intra-African tourism and catalyze the generation of opportunities on the continent.



The first edition of the festival will be launched and held in Ghana with subsequent editions being held in other African countries. limited movement of Africans within the African continent has meant that very few, say, East Africans have been to central or West Africa and vice The fast-paced growth of the Amapiano (a subgenre of house music that emerged in South Africa in the mid-2010s) and Afro-beats (popular music from West Africa and the diaspora that initially developed in Ghana, Nigeria and the UK in the 2000s and 2010s) in recent times shows the appreciation for African sound that is being embraced from far and beyond.



Also, on display at the event will be a wide array of local African cuisine, art (sculpture, painting, pottery, jewelry, masks, and textiles), and culture.Above all, the Party on the field will highlight major Anglophone and Francophone cultures with multicultural events and initiatives that aim at celebrating the beauty and diversity of rich African cultural heritage.