Partey has no interest in playing for Ghana - Jupiter

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Ghanaian musician Jupitar has expressed that Ghanaian Black Star footballer Thomas Partey has no interest in playing for Ghana.



He posited on Twitter that the Black Stars player gave all indications that he wasn't giving his all.



“As for Partey, it seems he has no interest in playing for Ghana” while adding, “Personally I think Partey is not playing with his heart… like them, force am to play.”



In response to his post, some netizens agreed with him and had a user describe why he thinks the Arsenal player isn't pulling his weight for the country.



According to the social media user, who goes by the name Iam Phaya, he indicated that the footballer is paid over a million pounds and won't risk a knee injury.



“Let me break this down: Thomas Partey signed a £52,000,000 contract with Arsenal F.C., including an annual average salary of £10,400,000.



“In 2022, Partey will earn a base salary of £10,400,000! Based on this I think we for understand! He can’t afford to take injury,” a user broke down.



Jupitar’s post comes after Ghana played against South Korea and saw Mohammed Kudus score two of Ghana's three goals to their credit.







