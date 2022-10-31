Parliament should be abolished - Bullgod

Entertainment of Monday, 31 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bullgod has called for the Parliament of Ghana to be abolished while tackling the current economic hardship.



Speaking with Abrantepa on E-Forum, the artiste manager said he believes the country can operate without state representatives.



“I have said this, and I’m saying it here again. Especially parliament, that institution should be abolished. Trust me. Go and check the duties of parliament. We need to read some more.



“I don't have all the answers. I am pushing for an agenda. I am sure that if we sat through it, we will find a solution. Parliament is a house of representatives, right?” he asked.



He also added that there are constituencies in Ghana that are run without state representatives, yet are doing very well.



On April 2022, GhanaWeb published an article about the Guan District, made up of Santrofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) in the Oti Region, that has no state representative in parliament.



According to Bullgod, all constituencies in the country can function without representation in parliament.



“They represent their constituents, right? Do you know that there is a constituency that as we speak now, doesn't have representation in parliament? Do you know that?



“Are they not functioning? It is a testimony to tell you that that institution has nothing to do with the work and the mandate. They are not sticking to the mandate. There is a constituency running without a representative. All other constituencies can run without.



“Truly and truly it is the DCEs or MCEs or whatever that you want to call them that are supposed to do the work right? Parliament is just a conduit, Parliament is supposed to check the executive and make sure..and what are they doing?” he added.











