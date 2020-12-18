Entertainment of Friday, 18 December 2020

Parliament passes Creative Arts Industry Bill

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Babara Oteng Gyasi

Parliament has passed the Creative Arts Industry bill on Thursday, 17 December 2020.



The bill, which incorporates the creative arts fund, is expected to ensure the economic viability of the creative arts sector within Ghana's economy.



The bill will also become the first legislative framework to guide the creative industry.



Speaking after the passage of the bill, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Babara Oteng Gyasi expressed confidence that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will assent to the bill in the coming days.



She also outlined opportunities the law will present to industry players in terms of employment and income.



Subsequently, a creative arts agency will be established to regulate activities of industry players.



The creative arts agency, expected to begin operations in 2021, will propose the establishment of a creative arts fund to provide financial support in the form of grants and loans for the creative arts industry practitioners in the country.

