Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

ParkNWatch postponed over Rawlings’s death

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

In adherence to the seven days of national mourning declared by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the death of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Hype.UP, the parent company of HypeFlix ParkNwatch – has decided to postpone Saturday’s event scheduled for the Ghana Club.



The latest edition of the popular Movie night experience was expected to come off on Saturday, November 14, 2020. It has since been moved to Friday 20th November 2020 at the Laboma Beach.



The President has also directed that all flags at half-mast nationwide in respect to the late military ruler. Ghana Club, a members-only club which has been a mainstay for ParkNWatch since its inception is also mourning the death of Ghana’s longest-serving president who is close friends with most of the members of the club and was instrumental in the success of the club.



Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.



About Rawlings



Jerry John Rawlings was born on 22 June 1947 and is a former Ghanaian military leader and subsequent politician who ruled the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.



He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.



Rawlings initially came to power in Ghana as a flight lieutenant of the Ghana Air Force following a coup d’état in 1979. Prior to that, he led an unsuccessful coup attempt against the ruling military government on 15 May 1979, just five weeks before scheduled democratic elections were due to take place.



After initially handing power over to a civilian government, he took back control of the country on 31 December 1981 as the Chairman of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).



In 1992, Rawlings resigned from the military, founded the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and became the first President of the Fourth Republic. He was re-elected in 1996 for four more years.



After two terms in office, the limit according to the Ghanaian Constitution, Rawlings endorsed his vice-president John Atta Mills as presidential candidate in 2000.



Until his death, he served as the African Union envoy to Somalia.



Education and military career



Rawlings finished his secondary education at Achimota College in 1967. He joined the Ghana Air Force shortly afterwards; on his application, the military switched his surname John and his middle name Rawlings.In March 1968, he was posted to Takoradi, in Ghana’s Western Region, to continue his studies.



He graduated in January 1969, and was commissioned as a Pilot Officer, winning the coveted “Speed Bird Trophy” as the best cadet in flying the Su-7 ground attack supersonic jet aircraft as he was skilled in aerobatics.



He earned the rank of Flight Lieutenant and in April 1978. During his service with the Ghana Air Force, Rawlings perceived a deterioration in discipline and morale due to corruption in the Supreme Military Council (SMC).



As promotion brought him into contact with the privileged classes and their social values, his view of the injustices in society hardened. He was thus regarded with some unease by the SMC.



After the 1979 coup, he involved himself with the student community of the University of Ghana, where he developed a more leftist ideology through reading and discussion of social and political ideas.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.