Music of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Pappy Kojo’s admission of being gay won’t affect Ghana’s music industry – Kweku Flick insists

Rapper Pappy Kojo

Breakthrough Hip-Hop musician, Kweku Flick born Andy Osei Sarfo says that the open admission and declaration by his fellow Ghanaian artiste Pappy Kojo will not in any way affect the music industry negatively as perceived.



“Not at all... it won’t affect the Ghana music industry negatively if some artistes are admitting to being gay or lesbian. The truth of the matter is that the industry is walking somewhere and the artistes are also charting different paths individually.”



Speaking with Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Entertainment Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Kweku Flick who was digesting Pappy Kojo’s gay issue, proverbially likened the Ghana music industry to a forest and claims there are individual lifestyles, and preferences.



“If you’ve studied the Ghanaian music industry very well, it can be compared to a forest. When you’re standing afar, you’d see the trees closely attached to each other but when you get closer, you’d actually see that each tree is standing independently.



"So if someone has openly declared and admitted to being gay on national television, it won’t negatively affect any artiste in the Ghana music industry. When you get closer to that artiste, he’s standing alone just like I’m also on my own. But if you’re behind the scenes, you’d mistakenly think that we’re united. That’s how it is so our prayer is that our music career will progress so that everyone will be happy irrespective of the fact that you’re a homosexual or not", he said.



Concluding his submission on LGBTQIA on the show, he remarked that “As for me Kweku Flick, my music is intended to bring laughter and smiles into the faces of people that’s my quota.”



Ghanaian artiste, Jason Gaisie known in the showbiz industry as Pappy Kojo recently opened up on his sexual orientation. The rapper in an interview with TV3 revealed that he is homosexual and has a preference for a certain class of men.



