Music of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Ama Larbie, Contributor

Pappi Sings to ignite Afrolife music with 'Fama Omo'

play videoPappi Sings

With Ghanaian artistes bubbling new genres of music in recent times, rising music sensation, Pappi Sings has released a new singe titled, 'fama omo' which features Kelvyn Boy.



His music genre is called, Afrolife which is a fusion of Highlife and Afropop rhythm.



According to Pappi Sings, "my dream is to ignite interest in Ghanaian Afrolife music to attract global interest."



"Hence, my self-created music genre, 'Afrolife' brins together metaphors about Ghanaian love setting both in the past and present drawing inspiration from the likes Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Papa Yankson, Pat Thomas, among others," he told Ghana News Agency.



He aims to become one of Ghana’s biggest music export having proving himself with his versatility and uniqueness.



Pappi Sings promises more fun packed musical and non-musical projects and this new single with Kelvynboy is just a snippet of the many entertaining songs he has for Ghana and the world.



Here is the music video of his new single:









