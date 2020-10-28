Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Papi of 5-Five fame went to Benin for spiritual backing in music’ – Bullgod claims

play videoMusician, Papi of 5-Five group

The former manager of Papi, a leading member of the 5-Five music group, Bulldog now Bullgod has revealed that his artiste visited Benin for spiritual backing.



Bullgod who claimed to have introduced Papi to rap suggested that his success in the music industry was as a result of the support he received from a spiritualist.



The West African country has been tagged as the hub of “black magic” in Africa.



“I am the one who trained Papi of 5-Five group how to rap. I left him on the streets to go back to school, but by the time I came back, he had taken the rap to a different level. He went to Benin, I think it was for spiritual backing,” Bullgod revealed.



He made this revelation on McBrowns Kitchen with actress Nana Ama McBrown, monitored by GhanaWeb.



When questioned on the allegation levelled against Papi, he jovially stated that he was prepared for any lawsuit as he was certain about his claim.



“If he decides to sue I will be the one to be sued for this statement. I don’t know what he used the spiritual backing for but Papi went to Benin way before others discovered it.”



Watch the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.