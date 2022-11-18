Papi finally admits 5Five music group is no more

Entertainment of Friday, 18 November 2022

Luther Azamati, also known as Papi, of the music group 5Five, has admitted that the group has disbanded after previously denying that the group had split up.



The artiste mentioned on Pulse One on One that the group, unlike other groups, left on mutual grounds to pursue other interests.



Nonetheless, Papi claims efforts to unite them have proven futile since Jeffery Opoku Agyekum, known popularly as Killy, had already found himself something to do, making it hard for them to focus on pushing the group.



“I am just there minding my own business and drinking coconut water. Just living my life. Chale life short oo, so you for enjoy. Since the good 5Five is no more.



“Nothing really happened to 5five. I think we just went off all of a sudden. I think it was a decision we made by ourselves just to sort some things out,” he said.



According to Papi, although he tried his best to bring the group together, Killy got so busy with his personal life that it became impossible.



He also discussed his solo move to promote the group's name, revealing that he released two singles between 2021 and 2022.



“I tried to bring them back but some of them got busy. I felt they lost interest in the music business. There was nothing like a fight or anything like that, we are still cool.



“I think I have two songs out. The first one is ‘Boys Taya’ and which was dropped on the December 3, 2021, and my new song which I dropped five months ago featured Mr Drew and Krymi and is called, Location” he added.



In previous interviews, Papi had disclosed that the 5five music group wasn’t dead and that the group had been busy with other things.



5five was made up of two young men from the ghettoes of Adabraka, namely Luther Azamati (Pappi) and Jeffery Opoku Agyekum (Killy).



Their music was a fusion of several genres that have crossover appeal. They came from nowhere to win the hearts of many with their reggaeton anthem, African Gurl featuring Diodjo.



