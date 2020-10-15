Entertainment of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: hotfmghana.com

Papa Nii pays melancholic tribute to murdered finance manager of Hot FM

play videoVeteran actor, Pattinton Papa Nii Papafio

Veteran actor turned football pundit, Pattinton Papa Nii Papafio aka Papa Nii has paid a poignant tribute to Hot 93.9 FM’s finance manager, Nana Ndoli Panyin III who was murdered in cold blood.



The tragic incident which happened about two weeks ago has left enormous pain in the hearts of loved ones and sympathizers. Papa Nii, known for his impressive manipulation of the English language, took to his muse to compose a heartfelt elegy to the deceased on Hot 93.9 FM’s Focal Sports morning show hosted by Bigality.



His diction which usually inspires humor, this time, induced melancholic sentiments. The poem encapsulates the atrocious elimination of Nana Ndoli Panyin III and the horror it leaves in the hearts and minds of his family and loved ones.



Papa Nii revealed in the poem how the incident has not just affected a loved one but has “discombobulated our various “religio-politico-socio-economic impetus”.



The actor who triples as a football pundit and a pastor sent a word of comfort to every affected person that may they are guided by the “pneumatological aberration of the Lord” (which implies the presence of the Holy Spirit of God) and furthered on to pray that the perpetrators of the murder be indicted.



Among other dignitaries, Papa Nii has paid his respect to the deceased by signing the book of condolence. The public is encouraged to show some love and mourn with the family of Nana Ndoli Panyin III and the staff of Hot 93.9 FM.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.