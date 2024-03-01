Pamper artistes like Kuami Eugene, Kelvyn Boy for them to last long - KK Fosu

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, KK Fosu has urged Ghanaians to render the necessary support to young artistes in the country instead of sabotaging them.



Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show with Andy Dosty in a recent interview, KK Fosu said that artistes such as Kuami Eugene and Kelvyn Boy have the necessary talent and potential to be great.



However, they need to be taken care of and “pampered” in order to achieve such heights.



“What some people did to me, I do not want them to do to the likes of Kelvyn Boy and Kuami Eugene. Let’s pamper them to help them last long in the music industry,” he said.



He also expressed regret that his music group, The Trinity, which included Samini and Kokoveli and was formed by Bola Ray, did not last long.



KK Fosu is a Ghanaian hiplife musician who is known for songs like "Suudwe", "Anadwo Yede" and others.



He was part of a music group called The Trinity, which included Samini and Kokoveli.



