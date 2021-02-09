Tabloid News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

Pamela Odame had her time, it's my time now - Queen Paticia

play videoPamela Odame and Queen Patricia

Ghanaian video vixen, Queen Patricia has indicated that it's her turn to shine as Pamela Odame Watara had her time of fame.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Paticia stated that, she felt it funny when Ghanaians raved about her boobs because hers was bigger.



"It was funny because Pamela’s boobs are smaller than mine. But I wasn't very active on social media then so many people didn't know me. But she has had her time at fame. It's my turn now,” she said.



She further added that she wasn't proud of her body as guys scream at her when she goes to town.



