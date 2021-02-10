Music of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Pallbearing, escaping stubborn corpses’ - Kofi Jamar narrates funeral home experience

play videoGhanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb TV

Ghanaian musician Kofi Jamar has recalled a period in his life where he had to resort to working as a pallbearer just to make ends meet.



Stating his reasons for undertaking such a job, the ‘Ekorso’ hitmaker said he fled from home because his parents were against his decision to pursue music immediately after completing Senior High School.



Narrating further, Jamar said staying with his friend during those times was extremely difficult, a reason he had to undertake the pallbearing job in order to feed himself.



“After S.H.S my parents did not support certain decisions I took and I was a little bit rebellious. I never stepped my foot home in a long time and was living with my friend trying to pursue my music career. Things weren’t easy so I searched for some jobs and ended up with pallbearing. I was signed unto a funeral home which renders all kinds of funeral services,” he exclusively told GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment host, Elsie Lamar.



“I loved the adventure because it was the first time I was trying to do something for myself,” he added.



When asked whether he ever encountered a ‘stubborn corpse’ during his work as a pallbearer, he replied saying:



“I had a vacancy at a mortuary but I couldn’t work there for long, I couldn’t even stay for the night so I moved on to pall-bearing. The difference is that, with the pallbearing, it’s done during the day so I didn’t encounter walking corpses and all that, although I’ve heard stories about it. The day I got to the mortuary, I was told about such stories and that was the main reason I discontinued working there," he recalled.



Watch the video below from 17 minutes 45 seconds onwards







