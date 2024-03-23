Paint-a-thon: Sharon Dede Padi completes GWR attempt after 7 days

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Ghanaian artist, Sharon Dede Padi Padiki has completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest painting marathon by an individual.



Sharon embarked on the attempt at the Accra Tourism Information Centre, where she painted for seven days (168 hours), starting on March 15 and concluding on March 22, 2024.



Her attempt surpassed the current record of 100 hours held by Chancellor Ahaghotu, a Nigerian based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, in 2023.



Throughout her attempt, Sharon created about 145 paintings, showcasing her exceptional talent and endurance in the visual arts.



Videos making the rounds on social media showed Sharon being congratulated by fans, supporters, and representatives from the Tourism Ministry.



Sharon Dede Padi Padiki joins the long list of Ghanaians who have embarked on various Guinness World Record attempts since December 2023, including Afua Asantewaa (longest singing marathon), Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak (longest cooking marathon), and Regina Adu Safowaah (longest speech by an individual).



