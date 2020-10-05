Entertainment of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Peace FM

'Pain is a blessing' - Uncle Ebo Whyte

Playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte

Renowned Playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte has advised people not to become vindictive towards their offenders but allow God to avenge them.



To him, 'pain is a blessing' and therefore people who dont experience it at some point in their lives should re-assess themselves.



Uncle Ebo Whyte said this in an exclusive interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's ''Best Entertainment''.



In his view,'pain is part of life''.



He also advised people who have been victims of false accusations to try and forgive instead of paying back with evil.



