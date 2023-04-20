Paappa Yawson bags four nominations at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: Paappa Music, Contributor

Paappa Yawson, the USA-based Ghanaian gospel music sensation, has recently been nominated for four prestigious awards at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards USA. The announcement was made on April 15, 2023, and it has since created a buzz in the Ghanaian music scene.



Paappa Yawson, who is also known as Enoch Yawson Ansah, is a versatile artist who has been making waves in the music industry for a while now. He has consistently released hit songs that have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. His unique style of music, which blends the modern SDA style, has garnered a lot of attention and praise from music lovers.



The Ghana Music Awards USA is an annual event that celebrates the best of Ghanaian music and recognizes the contributions of artists, producers, and other stakeholders in the industry. This year's edition promises to be a spectacular event, as some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music have been nominated for various awards.



Paappa Yawson's nominations are in the following categories: Best Gospel Song, Best Gospel Video, Best Collaboration, and New Artist of the Year. These nominations are a testament to his talent and hard work, and they have come at a time when he is poised to take his music to the next level.



The Best Collaboration nomination is for his collaboration with the popular Ghanaian heavyweight gospel musicians Obaapa Christy, Mark Anim Yirenkyi and Great Ampong on the song "Mmobroni Dua" off his One Day EP. This track has been a massive hit since its release and has earned Paappa Yawson a lot of recognition and praise.



We wish him all the best and look forward to seeing him take home some of these awards.