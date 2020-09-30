Music of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contribution

PO Donkor wins Gospel Song of the Year award

PO Kwabenya Donkor won Gospel Song of the Year

Versatile gospel musician, PO Kwabenya Donkor's "shine on me" song won him an award at the just ended Western Music Awards (WMA) held in Takoradi.



The military officer cum singer beat the likes of Vincent Nyarko, Empress Gifty, Ewuraba Esi, Isaac Dentu, Vincent Nyarko and Navah to emerge winner of the Gospel song of the year category with his hit song.



Over the years, PO Donkor has served gospel song lovers with highly inspirational tunes and has performed on many stages with other prominent artists.



The award-winning musician has also been able to combine his demanding job as a military officer with his music carreer relentlessly and his evident passion for pure gospel music has made him one of Ghana's most loved musicians.



After the awards ceremony, the talented singer proceeded to his work place and made a presentation of his award to his superiors at work.



PO Donkor expressed gratitude to his fans and Ghanaians in general for their support over the years saying "I dedicate this award to God and everyone who made it possible for me to see this moment. I really appreciate you, thank you very much. Let us do this again next year.



"To my dependable sound engineer, I say God bless u abundantly and my sons Mephibosheth Jethro Donkor Jnr, Jehoshaphat Sabbath Donkor, Mrs Joyce Brown and Emmanuel Akrasi Mensah, in fact the names are many I cannot mention all but I do appreciate everybody."



He has been in the music scene for more than a decade with two albums to his credit and several awards and nominations.



The product of Tamale Polytechnic was born on June 19, 1979 at Abuakwa in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region of Ghana to Pastor Joseph Mensah Donkor and Mrs Florence Busi Donkor.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.