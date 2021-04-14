PHOTOS: Speaker Alban Bagbin’s consistent white outfits during hometown visit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin arrived in his hometown of Sombo in the Upper West region last week for his first visit since January 7 when he was elected the third most powerful man in the country.



He arrived with a sizeable number of parliamentarians from both sides of the house, having joined him and the people to celebrate the elevation of the veteran lawmaker who represented the Nadowli-Kaleo constituency in Parliament for close to three decades.



From one engagement to the other, one could not help but admire the colourful pictures that Parliament’s official Facebook handle posted of the Speaker’s engagements.



A striking observation, however, is of Bagbin’s choice of clothing colour throughout his public appearances – the colour white.



From his arrival, through to a durbar in his honour, a church service, visit the chiefs palace and meeting with the clergy and student groups, the Speaker appeared always in white – be it a kaftan, local smock or in a shirt often with matching white cap.



