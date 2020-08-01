You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 01Article 1023208

PHOTOS: How Ghanaian female celebrities marked Eid al-Adha

Ghanaian celebrities joined the celebration of the Muslims festival of S
sacrifice Eid al-Adha as they dropped photos on their social media account.
Friday 31st July was celebrated all over the world by Muslims as Eid al-Adha, which marks the true essence of Islam and submission to the will of Allah.

This took place just two months after the Ramadan, which was followed by the Eid ul-Fitr.

Ghanaian celebrities in a predictable fashion stormed social media with their photos to join the Eid ul-Adha celebration.

Those whose posts caught our attention were Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, Emelia Brobbey, Serwaa Amihere, Vivian Jil, Moesha, Afia Schwar and many others took to their social media pages to share photos in celebration of the Eid.

















