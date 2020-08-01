PHOTOS: How Ghanaian female celebrities marked Eid al-Adha

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020
Source: Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian celebrities joined the celebration of the Muslims festival of S
sacrifice Eid al-Adha as they dropped photos on their social media account.
Friday 31st July was celebrated all over the world by Muslims as Eid al-Adha, which marks the true essence of Islam and submission to the will of Allah.
This took place just two months after the Ramadan, which was followed by the Eid ul-Fitr.
Ghanaian celebrities in a predictable fashion stormed social media with their photos to join the Eid ul-Adha celebration.
Those whose posts caught our attention were Nana Ama McBrown, Lil Win, Emelia Brobbey, Serwaa Amihere, Vivian Jil, Moesha, Afia Schwar and many others took to their social media pages to share photos in celebration of the Eid.
I celebrate my Muslim brothers and sisters as they observe Eid al-Adha, the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice. May almighty Allah accept their prayers and bless their hustle ! Happy Eid MUBARAK ???? : ; #onePEOPLE ???????????? #oneGHANA???????????????????????? #oneLOVE??? : : Makeup:@touchmakeupartistry Pic:@geeqphotographygh_ You guys are always the best ???? Studio setup:@touchmakeupartistry : : Dress: @ABREWA MAFIA ????????????????????
Barka D’Sallah from Hajia Fatima Abubakar, a.k.a. Fatima Zongo ???????????? Wishing all my Muslim friends a happy Eid Mubarak. May Allah continue to bless us all with long life, prosperity and with a loving heart ?? Enjoying some early morning highlife on #tv3newday with the BlackLace Band. Thank you @ayisha_yakubuu for hooking me up with my outfit ??
