Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

PHOTO: What could be going through Shatta and Stonebwoy’s head at this moment?

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Inasmuch as this concert is touted a peaceful one, one cannot rule out the fact that the rivalry among these two have been extremely fierce.



Yes, their scores have been settled, they are back together as brothers but this clash, somehow might awaken some unsettled business, spark old flames and all.



From this posture, one can tell that each will use this as an opportunity to prove themselves worthy of the most fought after ‘Dancehall king’ title.



Perhaps, Stonebwoy was replaying old scenarios in his head, instances where he beat Shatta Wale in a fierce battle at the Labadi beach in 2010 and emerged the winner.



Or he was saying to himself; “You escaped my gun during the 2018 VGMA’s, but I will finish you lyrically this time around,”



Shatta on the other hand could be saying in his mind; “I cannot afford to lose this battle. I’m the hottest musician in Ghana at the moment. Beyonce could see this and it won’t be good for me when I lose. I need to claim this title once and for all.”



Whatever it is, let’s keep our legs and fingers crossed as we wait for the ‘D-day’.









